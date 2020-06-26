Coronavirus Growth in Western Countries: June 25 Update

Here’s the coronavirus death toll through June 25. According to Johns Hopkins, the US recorded 2,425 deaths on Thursday, a death toll we haven’t seen since the end of April. Is this a mistake of some kind? UPDATE: Yes, sort of. New Jersey reported a whole bunch of “probable” deaths all at once, which caused the spike. If you remove that, we’re continuing at our plateau of about 600 deaths per day.
The raw data from Johns Hopkins is here. The Public Health Agency of Sweden is here.
We have a new comment system! We are now using Coral, from Vox Media, for comments on all new articles. We'd love your feedback.