Coronavirus Growth in Western Countries: June 27 Update

Here’s the coronavirus death toll through June 27. As usual, there’s nothing especially new to report over the weekend. Sweden and the UK look like they’re having trouble getting below 2 deaths per million, but perhaps they’ll have a Canada-style breakthrough soon. The US death rate continues to decline.
The raw data from Johns Hopkins is here. The Public Health Agency of Sweden is here.
