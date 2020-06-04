Coronavirus Growth in Western Countries: June 3 Update

"The profit is the product": Read how hedge funds are decimating newsrooms at a time when quality reporting is needed more than ever—and if you're able to, please help Mother Jones raise $400,000 so we can do all of the reporting this crazy pandemic-plus-election year demands.
"The profit is the product": Hedge funds are decimating newsrooms just when quality reporting is needed more than ever. If you can, please support Mother Jones’ journalism, which exists to make a difference, not a profit, during this critical moment.
We have a new comment system! We are now using Coral, from Vox Media, for comments on all new articles. We'd love your feedback.