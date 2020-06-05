Coronavirus Growth in Western Countries: June 4 Update

Here’s the coronavirus death toll through June 4. I’ve swapped out Mexico for Colombia so that we can follow all of North America in addition to our European countries. Mexico had a big spike in deaths on Wednesday and Thursday, which usually suggests some kind of reporting snafu. However, no one can identify what that might be, and news reports say that Mexican officials are “embarrassed” about the whole thing. In any case, it looks as if the higher death rate is real, not just some statistical malfunction.

The raw data from Johns Hopkins is here. The Public Health Agency of Sweden is here.