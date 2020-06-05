40 mins ago

Independents Not Happy About Donald Trump’s Handling of Protests

A new Marist poll is bad news for President Trump:

It’s no surprise the Democrats and Republicans are split on this, but independents are massively on the side of believing that Trump has made things worse. This is crucial for November since turnout will probably be high all over, which means the election will almost certainly be decided by these voters.

On a related note, it’s remarkable that over the course of ten days public support for the George Floyd protests seems to have increased. I’m pretty sure this is unusual, especially when there’s a fair amount of violence and looting associated with the protests. But over the past few days, the looting has faded out and been replaced by gut-wrenching video of police violence, almost all of it for no apparent reason. America’s big-city police departments are making the best case anyone could ever make to persuade white suburbanites that police brutality against black people is as real as black people say it is.

