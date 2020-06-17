Lunchtime Photo

This is a small store in Usme Centro, about an hour outside of Bogotá. Despite its name, it’s not in the center of Usme. In fact, it’s not in Usme at all. It’s about three miles south. Do I have any readers in Colombia who can explain this?
