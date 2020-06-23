1 min ago

Lunchtime Photo

Here’s proof that everything looks better with a beautiful background. This is my loyal Mazda 3, which ferried me around Arizona and then back home in January.

Why did I choose blue when I bought it? Well, my first car was a yellow VW Beetle. Then a white Mazda RX-7. Then a black Honda Prelude. Then a red Porsche 911. So I figured blue was one of the few new colors left.

January 26, 2020 — Flat Top Mesa, Near Mesquite, Nevada
January 28, 2020 — Near Barstow, California

Dear Reader,

This feels like the most important fundraising drive since I've been CEO of Mother Jones, with staggeringly high stakes and so much uncertainty. In "News Is Just Like Waste Management," I try to unpack the reality we all face and how we can rise to the challenge. If you're able to, this is a critical moment to support Mother Jones’ nonprofit journalism: We need to raise $400,000 to help cover the vital reporting projects we have planned, and right now is no time to pull back.

Monika Bauerlein, CEO, Mother Jones

