Lunchtime Photo

Here’s proof that everything looks better with a beautiful background. This is my loyal Mazda 3, which ferried me around Arizona and then back home in January.

Why did I choose blue when I bought it? Well, my first car was a yellow VW Beetle. Then a white Mazda RX-7. Then a black Honda Prelude. Then a red Porsche 911. So I figured blue was one of the few new colors left.