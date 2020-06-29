Lunchtime Photo

This is Christ Cathedral in Garden Grove. Until a few years ago it was Robert Schuller’s Crystal Cathedral, but then his church went bankrupt and they sold it to the local Catholic diocese, which is growing quickly and needed a bigger space.

This was a very difficult photograph. The cathedral is a large building on a small space, so you can’t back up to get a picture of the whole thing. This is a 12-shot panorama taken from about 20 or 30 feet away, and it’s not bad, all things considered. However, it’s all but impossible to get all the lines straight. I suspect that the only way to really get a good picture of the place is from the air.

One of these days I’ll see what it looks like from inside. For a couple of years it was closed while they renovated the space. Then, aside from Sunday services, it was closed because they were “tuning the organ,” which I suspect may have been a little white violation of the Eighth Commandment. Now it’s closed because of COVID-19. Eventually, however, I assume it will open up and I’ll get to see it.