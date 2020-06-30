Lunchtime Photo

This is . . . a yucca plant? It was poking through the snow at Mt. Baldy last winter and I thought the composition with the dead stick looked interesting. But I’m still not entirely sure what it is.
This is . . . a yucca plant? It was poking through the snow at Mt. Baldy last winter and I thought the composition with the dead stick looked interesting. But I’m still not entirely sure what it is.
We have a new comment system! We are now using Coral, from Vox Media, for comments on all new articles. We'd love your feedback.