My COVID-19 Advice

How hard can it be to tell people what to do in the middle of a pandemic? The basic advice is so simple:
If you want to do more, go for it. But these three things probably accomplish about 90 percent of what you can do to protect yourself and others.
In addition, there’s stuff the government can do: more testing, better contact tracing, lockdowns of dangerous gatherings, and so forth. But in terms of personal behavior, these three items are your best friends.
