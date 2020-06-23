Republicans Just Don’t Want to Wear Masks

Our country faces a test like never before, and journalism needs to rise to the challenge. If you can, please help keep Mother Jones going strong with a donation today—we still need to raise about $102,000 by June 30 and right now is no time to pull back.
Our country faces a test like never before, and journalism needs to rise to the challenge. If you can, please help keep Mother Jones going strong with a donation today—we still need to raise about $102,000 by June 30 and right now is no time to pull back.
We have a new comment system! We are now using Coral, from Vox Media, for comments on all new articles. We'd love your feedback.