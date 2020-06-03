31 mins ago

Sweden Admits Its COVID-19 Approach May Have Been Wrong

Sweden admits defeat:

Sweden’s top epidemiologist has admitted his strategy to fight Covid-19 resulted in too many deaths, after persuading his country to avoid a strict lockdown. “If we were to encounter the same illness with the same knowledge that we have today, I think our response would land somewhere in between what Sweden did and what the rest of the world has done,” Anders Tegnell said in an interview with Swedish Radio.

First off, isn’t this kind of amazing? A powerful government official admitting he was wrong? We sure don’t see that in America anymore.

But there’s a second thing: I wonder if Tegnell is admitting defeat too early? It’s true that Sweden’s death rate has been fairly high:

(The dots are the raw number of deaths reported each day, regardless of when the death actually took place. The gray line shows deaths by the actual date they happened.)

The idea behind Tegnell’s approach was that it was sustainable. That is, it could be maintained for an entire year or so. Conversely, other countries with stricter lockdowns might show more impressive declines, but when they loosened up they’d simply face another big increase in COVID-19 deaths. Then they’d lock down again, then loosen, then lock down, rinse and repeat.

So which approach will, in the end, produce the lower death rate? It all depends on what happens when lockdown countries ease up, and that’s something we don’t know yet. By the end of the year things might look very different than they do today.

THE BIG PICTURE

You expect the big picture, and it's our job at Mother Jones to give it to you. And right now, so many of the troubles we face are the making not of a virus, but of the quest for profit, political or economic (and not just from the man in the White House who could have offered leadership and comfort but instead gave us bleach).

In "News Is Just Like Waste Management," we unpack what the coronavirus crisis has meant for journalism, including Mother Jones’, and how we can rise to the challenge. If you're able to, this is a critical moment to support our nonprofit journalism with a donation: We've scoured our budget and made the cuts we can without impairing our mission, and we hope to raise $400,000 from our community of online readers to help keep our big reporting projects going because this extraordinary pandemic-plus-election year is no time to pull back.

THE BIG PICTURE

You expect the big picture, and it's our job at Mother Jones to give it to you. And right now, so many of the troubles we face are the making not of a virus, but of the quest for profit, political or economic (and not just from the man in the White House who could have offered leadership and comfort but instead gave us bleach).

In "News Is Just Like Waste Management," we unpack what the coronavirus crisis has meant for journalism, including Mother Jones’, and how we can rise to the challenge. If you're able to, this is a critical moment to support our nonprofit journalism with a donation: We've scoured our budget and made the cuts we can without impairing our mission, and we hope to raise $400,000 from our community of online readers to help keep our big reporting projects going because this extraordinary pandemic-plus-election year is no time to pull back.

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our newsletters

Subscribe and we'll send Mother Jones straight to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate

We have a new comment system! We are now using Coral, from Vox Media, for comments on all new articles. We'd love your feedback.