The State vs. Thomas Lane

For indispensable reporting on the coronavirus crisis and more, subscribe to Mother Jones' newsletters

All four of the police officers involved in the death of George Floyd have been arrested and are being held on bail. But will the charges against them stick? It’s notoriously hard to convict cops, and when officers are charged but not convicted that can further inflame the situation. This is what happened in the Freddie Gray case in 2015 and, more famously, in the Rodney King case in 1992. Which brings me to Thomas Lane. Here’s what we know about him:

He joined the police department as a cadet in February 2019. He didn’t have a history of complaints. Lane had been on the police force for four days when Floyd died.

And here’s the description on the charge sheet against Derek Chauvin, the officer who had his knee on Floyd’s neck:

The officers said, “You are talking fine” to Mr. Floyd as he continued to move back and forth. Lane asked, “should we roll him on his side?” and the defendant said, “No, staying put where we got him.” Officer Lane said, “I am worried about excited delirium or whatever.” The defendant said, “That’s why we have him on his stomach.” None of the three officers moved from their positions….At 8:25:31 the video appears to show Mr. Floyd ceasing to breathe or speak. Lane said, “want to roll him on his side.” Kueng checked Mr. Floyd’s right wrist for a pulse and said, “I couldn’t find one.” None of the officers moved from their positions.