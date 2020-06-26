The US Recorded a Huge Increase in COVID-19 Deaths Yesterday

UPDATE: False alarm. Apparently New Jersey reported a whole bunch of “probable” deaths all at one time, which caused the spike. If you remove that, we are continuing our approximate plateau of daily deaths.
I don’t want this to get lost in the routine daily update, so here it is all by itself, the COVID-19 daily death toll:
Unless there’s something weird going on that I don’t know about, we recorded a huge spike in COVID-19 deaths yesterday: 2,425 according to Johns Hopkins, the highest since the end of April. This is very bad news.
