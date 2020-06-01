3 mins ago

Today in Four Tweets

This is probably a Bible. Probably.Shawn Thew/CNP via ZUMA

President Trump addressed the press today, telling them that law enforcement must “dominate the streets” by establishing “an overwhelming law enforcement presence.” If mayors and governors weren’t willing to do this, he said, “I will deploy the United States military and quickly solve the problem for them.” But in the background you can hear sirens and the pop of guns. Why?

That’s right: The White House ordered a peaceful demonstration at Lafayette Square to be broken up quickly so that Trump could walk across the street for a photo-op at St. John’s Episcopal Church:

And here’s the picture Trump wants us all to publish:

Oh, and it wasn’t local police who gassed the crowd to break it up. It was federal law enforcement officers:

But Trump got his photo-op and he knows that this is all that matters.

You expect the big picture, and it's our job at Mother Jones to give it to you. And right now, so many of the troubles we face are the making not of a virus, but of the quest for profit, political or economic (and not just from the man in the White House who could have offered leadership and comfort but instead gave us bleach).

In "News Is Just Like Waste Management," we unpack what the coronavirus crisis has meant for journalism, including Mother Jones’, and how we can rise to the challenge. If you're able to, this is a critical moment to support our nonprofit journalism with a donation: We've scoured our budget and made the cuts we can without impairing our mission, and we hope to raise $400,000 from our community of online readers to help keep our big reporting projects going because this extraordinary pandemic-plus-election year is no time to pull back.

