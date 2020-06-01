Today in Four Tweets

For indispensable reporting on the coronavirus crisis and more, subscribe to Mother Jones' newsletters

President Trump addressed the press today, telling them that law enforcement must “dominate the streets” by establishing “an overwhelming law enforcement presence.” If mayors and governors weren’t willing to do this, he said, “I will deploy the United States military and quickly solve the problem for them.” But in the background you can hear sirens and the pop of guns. Why?

The banner right now on @CNN: “Peaceful protesters near White House gassed, shot with rubber bullets so Trump can have church photo-op” pic.twitter.com/HHiwFG6SHa — Pervaiz Shallwani (@Pervaizistan) June 1, 2020

That’s right: The White House ordered a peaceful demonstration at Lafayette Square to be broken up quickly so that Trump could walk across the street for a photo-op at St. John’s Episcopal Church:

Q: “Is that your bible?”

A: “It’s A bible.” Peak Trump https://t.co/PE8zuXxgYm — Dan Amira (@DanAmira) June 1, 2020

And here’s the picture Trump wants us all to publish:

He. Didn’t. Even. Go. In. The. Church. He didn’t quote from the Bible he was waving around. He didn’t have a pastor come out and say a prayer with him. He just … held up a Bible?! https://t.co/XDryvA1uao — Liz Hayes (@LizHayes79) June 1, 2020

Oh, and it wasn’t local police who gassed the crowd to break it up. It was federal law enforcement officers:

I thought so. DCPD isn’t perfect but this didn’t seem right. https://t.co/VoGWpBvW3a — i’m that trigger (@luckybastard77) June 1, 2020

But Trump got his photo-op and he knows that this is all that matters.