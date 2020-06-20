Yet More Revenge From the Trump Administration

For indispensable reporting on the coronavirus crisis and more, subscribe to Mother Jones' newsletters

This is also from yesterday, so I missed it, but honest to God, the balls on these guys:

The top federal prosecutor in Manhattan, who has investigated President Trump’s closest associates, was refusing to leave his position on Saturday after Attorney General William P. Barr tried to fire him, setting up an extraordinary standoff over the independence of law enforcement and the president’s purge of officials he views as disloyal. Mr. Barr abruptly announced the resignation late Friday night of the prosecutor, Geoffrey S. Berman, United States attorney for the Southern District of New York….But Mr. Berman then quickly issued a statement denying that he was leaving. “I have not resigned, and have no intention of resigning, my position,” Mr. Berman said, adding that he had learned that he was “stepping down” from a Justice Department news release.

There’s a bunch of crap that goes along with this, mostly excuses about how this isn’t really retaliation for doing too good a job of investigating Rudy Giuliani, but none of it matters. This is, obviously, retaliation for doing too good a job of investigating Rudy Giuliani.

Needless to say, even Trump and Barr wouldn’t have the nerve to do something so obvious if they thought there was the slightest chance of their fellow Republicans refusing to go along. But Republicans have gone along with every other instance of Trump’s retaliation against anyone who doesn’t toe the line, so there’s no reason to think they’ll suddenly revolt over this one.