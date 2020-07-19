Bonus Kitten Blogging

After I took all the pictures for Friday’s cat blogging, Stripey jumped into our apricot tree. When I came over, he wanted to attack my camera. Thwap, thwap, thwap. Bad camera! So here is Stripey, thwapping my camera.
