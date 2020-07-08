Coronavirus Growth in Western Countries: July 7 Update

Here’s the coronavirus death toll through July 7. After finally questioning why the death rate wasn’t going up yesterday, today the death rate went up. This may be catch-up from the long weekend (similar to the mini-spike following Memorial Day), or it might genuinely be the first sign that our skyrocketing case rate is producing more deaths. The next week will tell.
The raw data from Johns Hopkins is here. The Public Health Agency of Sweden is here.
