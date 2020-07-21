Lunchtime Photo

This picture was taken a couple of years ago on a trip to Big Bear. The ski runs there are converted into mountain bike runs in the summer, and apparently these two guys are swapping tales of their last ride.
2 hours ago
This picture was taken a couple of years ago on a trip to Big Bear. The ski runs there are converted into mountain bike runs in the summer, and apparently these two guys are swapping tales of their last ride.
We have a new comment system! We are now using Coral, from Vox Media, for comments on all new articles. We'd love your feedback.