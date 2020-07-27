Miami Baseball Team In Lockdown After COVID-19 Outbreak

Less than a week in, the 2020 Major League Baseball season has already reached its first crisis point, with the Miami Marlins stuck in Philadelphia and forced to postpone their home opener in Miami on Monday night after as many as a dozen players and coaches tested positive for the coronavirus, according to reports.
Just stop now. This was inevitable. You simply can’t hold a season under these circumstances.
