Mom Is Getting Better

I’d like to thank everyone who sent kind words my way after I wrote about my mother’s illness last week. And I have some good news: over the weekend she started getting better and is now clearly on the upswing. We’ve moved her into a rehab facility, and as soon as she recovers enough strength to be able to walk we’ll finally be able to get her home. The rehab hospital doesn’t allow visitors, which is understandable if still maddening, but mom is well enough now that she can talk on the phone. Her main message is that she wants to go home to her cats.

We still have no idea what this was all about. We know a lot of things it’s not—not a stroke, not a heart attack, not the flu, not COVID-19, etc.—but still no idea what it is. In any case, she’s rapidly getting better.

Thank you!

Thank you!

You just sent an incredible message: that quality journalism doesn't have to answer to advertisers, billionaires, or hedge funds; that newsrooms can eke out an existence thanks primarily to the generosity of its readers. That's so powerful. Especially during what's been called a "media extinction event" when those looking to make a profit from the news pull back, the Mother Jones community steps in.

The months and years ahead won't be easy. Far from it. But there's no one we'd rather face the big challenges with than you, our committed and passionate readers, and our team of fearless reporters who show up every day.

Thank you!

