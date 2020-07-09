Mom Is Getting Better

For indispensable reporting on the coronavirus crisis and more, subscribe to Mother Jones' newsletters

I’d like to thank everyone who sent kind words my way after I wrote about my mother’s illness last week. And I have some good news: over the weekend she started getting better and is now clearly on the upswing. We’ve moved her into a rehab facility, and as soon as she recovers enough strength to be able to walk we’ll finally be able to get her home. The rehab hospital doesn’t allow visitors, which is understandable if still maddening, but mom is well enough now that she can talk on the phone. Her main message is that she wants to go home to her cats.

We still have no idea what this was all about. We know a lot of things it’s not—not a stroke, not a heart attack, not the flu, not COVID-19, etc.—but still no idea what it is. In any case, she’s rapidly getting better.