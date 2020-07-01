Raw Data: Public Opinion About Immigration

We’ve passed a milestone: according to Gallup, more people want to increase immigration than decrease it:
It’s worth noting that this Gallup question doesn’t distinguish between legal and illegal immigration. And unsurprisingly, the upward support for immigration comes from Democrats and independents, not Republicans.
Still, the net result of Donald Trump’s demonization of immigrants has been to increase sympathy for more immigration. Nice work, Donald.
