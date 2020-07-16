Trump Takes Charge of COVID-19 Data

For indispensable reporting on the coronavirus crisis and more, subscribe to Mother Jones' newsletters

The Trump White House has ordered that all COVID-19 data going forward should be filtered through the Trump White House before we’re allowed to see it:

I had hoped it was a glitch, but no…The @CDCgov hospital capacity dashboard has gone dark. @CDCDirector has said CDC still has access to the data but apparently the public no longer does. pic.twitter.com/FyRt7YHvKc — Charles Ornstein (@charlesornstein) July 16, 2020



Finally, we have become an old-school communist state! It’s a little ironic that it happened under a Republican president, since it was always us Democrats who were supposed to be pining away for a socialist paradise, but I guess the world is funny that way.

As usual, I assume that no Republicans have complained about this. I’m not going to bother checking since the odds are so strongly with me, so let me know in comments if I’m wrong.