We Are Officially Living in Crazytown

Let’s round up a few recent headlines, shall we?
- Trump threatens to deploy federal agents to Chicago and other U.S. cities led by Democrats
- Trader Joe’s removing ‘racist packaging’ after online petition
- Georgia Governor Brian Kemp Sues to Block Atlanta’s Face Mask Ordinance While Virus Cases Rise
- Why is President Trump so proud of passing a test only those with dementia fail?
- Trump consults Bush torture lawyer on how to skirt law and rule by decree
- Deep South supermarket Winn-Dixie takes a stand: No masks required
- Deep South supermarket Winn-Dixie will require face masks after all
- A Veteran Had a Question for the Feds in Portland. They Beat Him in Response.
- GOP relief bill to include payroll tax cut, tie school funds to reopenings
- Kanye West misses deadline to qualify for South Carolina ballot
- Feds Gas Moms Forming Human Shield In Front Of Portland Protesters
- Trump’s health officials are trying to speed up testing. Here’s why their plan won’t work
- Trump, Citing TV Ratings, Says Daily Coronavirus Briefings Will Resume
- Trump not sure about election results if he loses
- Here’s why COVID-19 has made arts education so problematic
- Disney World bans eating and drinking while walking after guests break face mask rules
Ladies and gentlemen, may I present to you the greatest nation on earth.
We have a new comment system! We are now using Coral, from Vox Media, for comments on all new articles. We'd love your feedback.