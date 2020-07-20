33 mins ago

We Are Officially Living in Crazytown

Daniel Mears/Detroit News/TNS via ZUMA Wire

Let’s round up a few recent headlines, shall we?

  • Trump threatens to deploy federal agents to Chicago and other U.S. cities led by Democrats
  • Trader Joe’s removing ‘racist packaging’ after online petition
  • Georgia Governor Brian Kemp Sues to Block Atlanta’s Face Mask Ordinance While Virus Cases Rise
  • Why is President Trump so proud of passing a test only those with dementia fail?
  • Trump consults Bush torture lawyer on how to skirt law and rule by decree
  • Deep South supermarket Winn-Dixie takes a stand: No masks required
  • Deep South supermarket Winn-Dixie will require face masks after all
  • A Veteran Had a Question for the Feds in Portland. They Beat Him in Response.
  • GOP relief bill to include payroll tax cut, tie school funds to reopenings
  • Kanye West misses deadline to qualify for South Carolina ballot
  • Feds Gas Moms Forming Human Shield In Front Of Portland Protesters
  • Trump’s health officials are trying to speed up testing. Here’s why their plan won’t work
  • Trump, Citing TV Ratings, Says Daily Coronavirus Briefings Will Resume
  • Trump not sure about election results if he loses
  • Here’s why COVID-19 has made arts education so problematic
  • Disney World bans eating and drinking while walking after guests break face mask rules

Ladies and gentlemen, may I present to you the greatest nation on earth.

Thank you!

We didn't know what to expect when we told you we needed to raise $400,000 before our fiscal year closed on June 30, and we're thrilled to report that our incredible community of readers contributed some $415,000 to help us keep charging as hard as we can during this crazy year.

You just sent an incredible message: that quality journalism doesn't have to answer to advertisers, billionaires, or hedge funds; that newsrooms can eke out an existence thanks primarily to the generosity of its readers. That's so powerful. Especially during what's been called a "media extinction event" when those looking to make a profit from the news pull back, the Mother Jones community steps in.

The months and years ahead won't be easy. Far from it. But there's no one we'd rather face the big challenges with than you, our committed and passionate readers, and our team of fearless reporters who show up every day.

Thank you!

