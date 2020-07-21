Why Did Trump Wish Ghislaine Maxwell Well?

For indispensable reporting on the coronavirus crisis and more, subscribe to Mother Jones' newsletters

Ghislaine Maxwell is the alleged accomplice of Jeffrey Epstein, the alleged billionaire sex trafficker who allegedly died by suicide in jail last year. Maxwell herself is now in jail charged with conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, transportation and conspiracy to transport minors with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, and two counts of perjury. In other words, being the “madam” for Epstein’s sex ring. So what does Donald Trump think of Maxwell?

Trump to Ghislaine Maxwell, accused of helping Epstein molest children: “I wish her well.” pic.twitter.com/aI3aOtkfJ6 — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) July 21, 2020

This seems inexplicable. Why would Trump “wish her well” on national TV?

Answer: because he can’t help himself. One of Trump’s iron personal laws is that if you are nice to him, he is nice to you. If you attack him, he attacks you. It’s the transactional deal he makes with everyone in the world. In Maxwell’s case, she has been nice to Trump and has never attacked him, so Trump has no choice but to be nice in return. It’s practically built into his DNA. It’s really as simple as that. Political considerations just don’t enter into it.