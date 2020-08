CEO pay was up in 2019!

The average big company CEO now makes 320 times as much as the average worker. That doesn’t yet match the glorious heights reached at the end of the dotcom boom, but it’s getting there—and 2020 is looking good so far.

Just imagine: as recently as 1990, CEO pay was only about 60 times that of the average worker. That’s only 30 years ago. If a big time CEO was paid that amount today he’d be the laughingstock of his country club.