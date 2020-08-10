Coronavirus Growth in Western Countries: August 9 Update

Here’s the coronavirus death toll through August 9. You may have noticed that I didn’t post new numbers on Sunday. I normally do them the night before, but on Saturday night I was tired and it just didn’t happen. Then Sunday was crash day and I didn’t fully wake up until about 2 pm. By then it seemed kind of pointless, so I just skipped it. Today, however, we have nice, fresh numbers and Argentina is starting to look really, really bad.

The raw data from Johns Hopkins is here.