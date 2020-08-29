Fact Check: The Trump Era Has Been a Gold Mine for Drug Companies

Dean Baker is one of the few lonely folks who continues to hold out hope that the truth matters in our fallen age. I’m still with him, despite the abundant evidence that we’re both wrong, so here he is factchecking Donald Trump’s claim that he’s tough on drug companies and has cut prescription drug prices bigly. You will be unsurprised to know that the data shows otherwise. My added value in this is that I draw better charts than Dean, so here’s the growth in spending on prescription drugs over the past few years:

Even in an era of low inflation, we are being forced to pay more and more for prescription drugs. Donald Trump has done absolutely nothing to rein this in.