Friday Cat Blogging – 7 August 2020

My mother has five cats: Tillamook, Luna, and the three stripeys. Luna is shy around strangers, but my sister and I have been around enough over the past few weeks that she’s finally gotten used to us. Luring her with plates of food helped too. In any case, she now hangs around inside the house sometimes, and she has decided that Tillamook is her favorite uncle. She just loves curling up with him, and Tilly doesn’t mind either.
