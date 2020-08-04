Lunchtime Photo

“Cat on a Patio, 2020.” On a technical note, this is a panoramic shot. I took the picture of the cat and then lowered the camera to take a close-up picture of the bricks. The two frames were stitched together into a single vertical picture in Photoshop, which I cropped into (almost) a square. It would take a seriously expensive wide-angle lens to do this in a single shot.
17 seconds ago
We have a new comment system! We are now using Coral, from Vox Media, for comments on all new articles. We'd love your feedback.