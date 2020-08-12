Lunchtime Photo

Is this the most boring job in the world? I took this picture at 4:30 in the morning on Highway 78 in the middle of nowhere. I was probably the first car this guy had seen in an hour. Still, there’s something about the actinic glare of the light that’s oddly attractive. Plus I didn’t have anything else to do while I waited around for my lane to open up, so I figured I might as well take some pictures.
