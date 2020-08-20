Obama Offers Up the Simple Truth About Trump

For indispensable reporting on the coronavirus crisis and more, subscribe to Mother Jones' newsletters

OK, then. Today the president of the United States called for a boycott of Goodyear tires; praised the QAnon conspiracy theory nuts; congratulated a Republican nominee for Congress who makes the QAnon folks look levelheaded; and once again lied about Barack Obama spying on his campaign. Just another day at the office.

All things considered, then, I’d say that Obama’s convention speech about Trump was positively measured:

For close to four years now, he’s shown no interest in putting in the work; no interest in finding common ground; no interest in using the awesome power of his office to help anyone but himself and his friends; no interest in treating the presidency as anything but one more reality show that he can use to get the attention he craves. Donald Trump hasn’t grown into the job because he can’t. And the consequences of that failure are severe. 170,000 Americans dead. Millions of jobs gone while those at the top take in more than ever. Our worst impulses unleashed, our proud reputation around the world badly diminished, and our democratic institutions threatened like never before.

75 days to go.