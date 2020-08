For indispensable reporting on the coronavirus crisis, the election, and more, subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter.

The president of the United States passed along the following tweet this morning:

🟥 Black Lives Matter / Antifapic.twitter.com/2fmDlT52aN — TDN ® (@TDN_NOTICIAS) August 30, 2020

This video has nothing to do with BLM, nothing to do with ANTIFA, and nothing to do with the violence in Portland or Kenosha. It’s just an excuse to put up a random video of a Black guy shoving a white woman. In other words, it’s pure racist incitement. Disgusting.