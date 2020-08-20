Stephen Bannon Indicted for Wire Fraud

For indispensable reporting on the coronavirus crisis and more, subscribe to Mother Jones' newsletters

Is there anybody left in the Trump administration who hasn’t been indicted for some grift or another?

Federal prosecutors in New York on Thursday unsealed criminal charges against Stephen K. Bannon, President Trump’s former chief strategist, and three other men they alleged defrauded hundreds of thousands of donors using an online crowdfunding campaign that was advertised as raising money to build a wall on the U.S. border with Mexico….Prosecutors alleged they and two others routed payments from the campaign through the non-profit and another shell company and disguised them with fake invoices to help keep their personal pay secret. All four were arrested Thursday and are expected to make court appearances later in the day. They are charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering.

I suppose they can all hold out hope for a presidential pardon.