For indispensable reporting on the coronavirus crisis and more, subscribe to Mother Jones' newsletters

I woke up at 6 today. 6 pm, that is. These crash days are really getting out of hand.

Anyway, this means I missed an entire day, so let’s see what happened here in Orange County while I was snoozing. It’s Sunday, so there can’t be much going—

A group of women have been dubbed ‘a wild pack of Karens’ after they staged an anti-mask rally outside a California supermarket….The women became enraged by the fact that they were unable to shop without wearing face masks, with one even accusing Mother’s Market of committing ‘war crimes’. ….‘The citizens of United States are being denied access to food. This is a war crime! This is crimes against humanity happening right now at Mother’s Market & Kitchen in Costa Mesa!’ the narrator continues.

Maybe I should just go back to sleep. Somebody wake me up in a hundred years, OK?