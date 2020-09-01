Coronavirus Growth in Western Countries: August 31 Update

Here’s the coronavirus death toll through August 31. The raw data from Johns Hopkins is here.

The line for the United States has suddenly acquired a huge blip at May 18. I don’t know why, but it’s probably because the Johns Hopkins boffins reversed a decision they made a while ago to integrate the New York City “correction” smoothly rather than as one single gigantic daily report. Or something. Whatever it is, it doesn’t affect the total number of deaths or the current mortality rate, so it’s not worth worrying about for the moment.