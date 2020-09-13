44 mins ago

Coronavirus Growth in Western Countries: September 12 Update

Here’s the coronavirus death toll through September 12. The raw data from Johns Hopkins is here.

In yesterday’s survey, supporters of putting all the charts on the same scale won an overwhelming victory with 78 percent of the vote. Sadly, in the Electoral College the other side eked out a close win, so we’ll be sticking with the old format.

Ha ha. Just kidding. I am a slave to popular opinion, and from now on we will be using the same scale for all charts. In truth, I don’t really mind anymore. When I first started these charts, the numbers were so low that you truly couldn’t see anything on some of them if I used a large scale. However, these days there’s a pretty full upswing and downswing for everyone, and it shows up fine no matter what scale I use. So every country will now be charted on the 0-16 scale, which hopefully will never have to be made any larger.

DEMOCRACY DOES NOT EXIST...

without free and fair elections, a vigorous free press, and engaged citizens to reclaim power from those who abuse it.

In this election year unlike any other—against a backdrop of a pandemic, an economic crisis, racial reckoning, and so much daily crazy—Mother Jones' journalism is driven by one simple question: Will America move closer to, or further from, justice and equity in the years to come?

If you're able to, please join us in this mission with a donation today. Our reporting right now is focused on voting rights and election security, corruption, disinformation, racial and gender equity, and the climate crisis. We can’t do it without the support of readers like you, and we need to give it everything we've got between now and November. Thank you.

DEMOCRACY DOES NOT EXIST...

without free and fair elections, a vigorous free press, and engaged citizens to reclaim power from those who abuse it.

In this election year unlike any other—against a backdrop of a pandemic, an economic crisis, racial reckoning, and so much daily crazy—Mother Jones' journalism is driven by one simple question: Will America move closer to, or further from, justice and equity in the years to come?

If you're able to, please join us in this mission with a donation today. Our reporting right now is focused on voting rights and election security, corruption, disinformation, racial and gender equity, and the climate crisis. We can’t do it without the support of readers like you, and we need to give it everything we've got between now and November. Thank you.

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our free newsletter

Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate