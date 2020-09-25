Coronavirus Growth in Western Countries: September 24 Update

Here’s the coronavirus death toll through September 24. The raw data from Johns Hopkins is here.

Europe does not look good. France is obviously showing an upward spike after more than two months at zero, and both Italy and the UK are spiking upwards slightly too. Worst of all though, is that if you squint hard enough you’ll even see a teensy little spike in Germany. Germany! The star pupil of COVID-19 containment. Hopefully these are all just blips, but it doesn’t seem likely that everyone would blip at once just by coincidence.

Here in the United States, we continue to cruise along at about two deaths per million. The trendline bounces up and down a bit, but never really seems to change much. Since August we’ve averaged a pretty steady 800-900 deaths per day from COVID-19.