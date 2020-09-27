20 mins ago

Donald Trump Has Been Losing Money Every Year Since 2012

As we all know by now, the New York Times has somehow gotten hold of Donald Trump’s tax information from 2000-2018. They have an immense piece about it today, with more coming in the following weeks, but there was only one thing I wanted to know: just how much money does the guy make? Without further ado, here’s what Trump has claimed on his tax returns:

Trump’s story turns out to be pretty simple. After screwing everybody in sight during the ’90s, he entered 2000 in parlous shape. What saved him was The Apprentice, which earned him a boatload of money and formed the foundation of his flurry of licensing and endorsement deals over the next few years. But as revenue from the show faded, so did his finances, and since 2012 he’s been losing money every year. Long story short, Trump has lost money at pretty much everything he’s ever done. The only exception is The Apprentice and the licensing money it enabled—which probably owes more to reality show mogul Mark Burnett than to Trump himself.

Trump’s ability to squander the money he inherited is breathtaking. He’s also deeply in debt, it turns out, with about $300 million in loans coming due over the next few years. It’s no wonder he’s been so assiduous at trying to turn the Oval Office into his own private ATM.

