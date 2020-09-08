Fact of the Day: Uninsured People in the United States

I started doing these little “Fact of the Day” posts last week, and I never intended to do them daily—or to do them forever. But I’ll keep doing them periodically. There are lots of facts to unpack, after all.

Today is Part 1 of a 2-part series: America’s biggest disgraces. The first one is pretty familiar to everyone who reads this blog: even after Obamacare improved things, we still have nearly 9 percent of the population that has no health coverage. We are the only rich nation in the world that treats its poor this way, and it’s something we should all be ashamed of.

Part 2 comes tomorrow.