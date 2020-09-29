Liveblogging the First Trump-Biden Debate

For indispensable reporting on the coronavirus crisis, the election, and more, subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter.

It’s time for the big debate. Let’s get to it.

9:55 – Trump says Biden called Black criminals “superpredators” in 1994. That’s not true.

9:50 – Chris Wallace is doing his best to shut Trump up, but no one can shut Trump up.

9:45 – Trump is just a whirlwind of stream of consciousness attacks and insults.

9:43 – Trump says he paid “millions of dollars” in federal income taxes in 2016 and 2017.

9:42 – Trump: “I brought back football.”

9:31 – Trump is now insisting that Biden is stupid. Literally. “Don’t ever use the word smart with me.”

9:20 – Biden: “Will you shut up please.”

9:17 – Biden: “I’m not here to call out his lies. Everybody knows he’s a liar.”

9:12 – Biden: “I am the Democratic Party.”

9:09 – First question is about Amy Coney Barrett. Biden doesn’t say a word about abortion. He focuses solely on Obamacare.

8:55 – Trump has spent the past week claiming that Joe Biden is a doddering old man who’s an embarrassment to the nation, and today the entire right-wing noise machine has kicked into high gear to back him up. This may seem dumb, but it probably isn’t. What they’re doing is priming us. They want everyone to be hyper-attentive to Biden’s performance, ready to criticize him every time he halts or corrects himself or stumbles over something. Even those of us who think we’re immune really aren’t. My advice: if you look at past debates, you’ll see that everyone stumbles a bit here and there. We just don’t notice it. So calm down and ignore the presentation on both sides unless something really grisly happens.