Lunchtime Photo

This is yet another panoramic photo. In order to get the whole thing, I pointed the camera toward my feet and snapped a picture, then pointed it higher, then higher, and finally pointed it up toward the houses in the background. Put all these shots together and you get the full shadow.

But! As you can see, I attracted company, which means the first photo has a cat in it. But where is the cat’s shadow? The answer is that it was there in the first shot, but in the second shot it wasn’t because the cat had moved away. When Photoshop merged all the shots, it chose the second one for the middle part, and the second one had no shadow. So you end up with a person with a gigantic shadow and a cat with no shadow. Weird.

Alternatively, the cat is actually a vampire. They’re the ones that cast no shadows, right?