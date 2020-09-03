This may look like some kind of hobbit village, but it’s actually a part of Aldrich Park, which in turn is a part of the UC Irvine campus. The entire park is about a thousand feet across and is named after UCI’s first chancellor, Daniel Aldrich, who came up with the original idea of designing the campus as a ring surrounding a circular park. The campus has since expanded vastly beyond that original ring, but Aldrich Park remains. It is now home to five disc golf courses (white, red, green, black, and blue).
Lunchtime Photo
