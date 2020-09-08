Lunchtime Photo

This is another frame from a sequence of super intense sunset photos that I shot at Willaha, Arizona, just south of the Grand Canyon. I put up a previous one here a few months ago. This one lacks the moon, but it includes the objects at the bottom left that look sort of like a broken-down wagon and a broken-down person sitting beside it. That’s not what it is, of course: I think the rectagular doodah was a sign and the stuff beside it was just some random foliage. Still, it looks sort of like a Grapes of Wrath scene as long as you ignore the airport control tower off to the left.
