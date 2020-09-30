1 hour ago

Lunchtime Photo

Today the Lakers take on the Miami Heat in the first game of the NBA finals, and what better way to mark the occasion of their return to greatness than a tribute to the Showtime Lakers of the 1980s? These statues of Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul Jabbar, along with several others, are installed outside of Staples Center, where the Lakers should be playing the game tonight. Instead, in these perilous times, they’ll be playing in the Disney World bubble.

January 11, 2020 — Los Angeles, California

DEMOCRACY DOES NOT EXIST...

without free and fair elections, a vigorous free press, and engaged citizens to reclaim power from those who abuse it.

In this election year unlike any other—against a backdrop of a pandemic, an economic crisis, racial reckoning, and so much daily bluster—Mother Jones' journalism is driven by one simple question: Will America move closer to, or further from, justice and equity in the years to come?

If you're able to, please join us in this mission with a donation today. Our reporting right now is focused on voting rights and election security, corruption, disinformation, racial and gender equity, and the climate crisis. We can’t do it without the support of readers like you, and we need to give it everything we've got between now and November. Thank you.

