Today the Lakers take on the Miami Heat in the first game of the NBA finals, and what better way to mark the occasion of their return to greatness than a tribute to the Showtime Lakers of the 1980s? These statues of Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul Jabbar, along with several others, are installed outside of Staples Center, where the Lakers should be playing the game tonight. Instead, in these perilous times, they’ll be playing in the Disney World bubble.
Lunchtime Photo
We Recommend
-
-
-
-
Sponsored Post
American Startups Need More Help