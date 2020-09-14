Prosecutor Quits Over Alleged Pressure to Produce Hurried Report for Trump

For indispensable reporting on the coronavirus crisis, the election, and more, subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter.

As you know, Donald Trump is still hellbent on proving that the Obama administration “spied” on him. To accomplish this, Attorney General William Barr asked John Durham, the US attorney in Connecticut, to begin an investigation. Durham has been plugging away for the past year, but apparently isn’t anywhere near finishing. This is unacceptable, of course, since there’s an election coming up and Trump wants some dirt to use. So apparently pressure is being applied:

Federal prosecutor Nora Dannehy, a top aide to U.S. Attorney John H. Durham in his Russia investigation, has quietly resigned from the U.S. Justice Department probe — at least partly out of concern that the investigative team is being pressed for political reasons to produce a report before its work is done, colleagues said. Dannehy, a highly regarded prosecutor who has worked with or for Durham for decades, informed colleagues in the U.S. Attorney’s office in New Haven of her resignation from the Department of Justice by email Thursday evening….Colleagues said Dannehy is not a supporter of President Donald J. Trump and has been concerned in recent weeks by what she believed was pressure from Barr — who appointed Durham — to produce results before the election. They said she has been considering resignation for weeks, conflicted by loyalty to Durham and concern about politics.

Well, perhaps Trump will have to be satisfied with a “leak” of parts of the investigation. Or something.