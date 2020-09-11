Republicans on Wisconsin Supreme Court Promoting Yet More Election Chaos

For indispensable reporting on the coronavirus crisis, the election, and more, subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court, which was in the center of creating chaos during the primary election a few months ago, is back at it for the general election:

The technical legal term for this is shitshow. https://t.co/6K3xrdgdKh — Rick Hasen (@rickhasen) September 11, 2020

Technically, the question is whether the Green Party ticket should be on the ballot. In real life, the question is whether the Green Party ticket might take a few thousand votes away from Joe Biden if they’re on the ballot. Naturally, then, the court’s four Republicans are very interesting in hearing their case.

That’s bad enough, but at this late date ballots are already printed and many of them have already been mailed out. This doesn’t seem to have fazed the Republican justices, who have asked for a full accounting of what’s been printed and what’s been sent out. They appear fully ready to order the ballots reprinted and then sent out, even to voters who have already received the original ballot. Needless to say, this would be a clusterfuck of enormous proportions.

Which, I guess, is the point.