Why Is Donald Trump Deliberately Losing Money?

At first glance, our newfound view into Donald Trump’s finances hasn’t shed a lot of new light on things. In a nutshell, Trump built his first empire by borrowing lots of money and blowing through it; then he inherited lots of money and blew through it; and then he made a lot of money on TV and blew through it. Along the way he employed lots of clever tax avoidance schemes, as rich people do. It’s not clear that any of it was illegal (though there’s good evidence that some of his earlier tax scams were). That said, there’s certainly one odd thing that jumps out at you when you look at Trump’s annual income over the years. First, though, a very brief recap of Trump’s business career:

Here’s the odd thing: In order to stay solvent, Trump has always needed fresh flows of cash from outside his main business. Always. In Phase 2 he borrowed it. In Phase 3 he got it from his father. In Phase 5 he got it from The Apprentice.

But now we’re in Phase 6. Take a look at the chart of Trump’s finances that the New York Times put together:

In 2009, losses from Trump’s businesses get bigger, but this is likely due to the Great Recession. In 2012, however, with the economy recovering, Trump suddenly starts showing huge loses in his real estate business (DJT Holdings) and in his golf courses. He has kept up these losses to this day. This makes no sense, especially since these losses almost have to be deliberate. Why is Trump dumping boatload after boatload of his own cash into money-losing enterprises?

In the past, Trump has always financed these splurges with outside income streams, but his old income streams have mostly dried up. So what’s his new one? And who controls it? It’s possible that the answer is “no one,” and Trump is just idiotically pouring his fortune down a rat hole. But at this point it’s a legitimate national security question to want to know the answer.