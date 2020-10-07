Biden Continues to Widen His Lead Over Trump

My usual Wednesday crash came early today and I just woke up from it. Since the news is mostly about the continuing insane weirdness of Donald Trump’s brush with COVID-19 and how it’s energized the anti-mask fervor among his fans, how about if we just take a look at the latest polls? Here’s the Economist aggregate:

For the past week or so Joe Biden has been slowly increasing his lead over Trump. Overall, the Economist now gives Biden a 91 percent chance of winning. That may sound great to Biden supporters, but remember: that still means Trump has a 9 percent chance of winning. It ain’t over til it’s over.