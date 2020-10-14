Biden’s Tax Plan Does Exactly What Biden Says It Does

Joe Biden has promised that his tax plan won’t raise taxes for anyone making less than $400,000. The conservative American Enterprise Institute decided to take a look at that and see if it was true. It is:

In 2021, everyone under $400,000 pays lower taxes, while the top 1 percent pays about $100,000 more in taxes. By 2030, every income group pays slightly higher taxes (about $50 per year at the median) while the top 1 percent pays $134,000 more.

The effect of all this on economic growth is essentially zero. AEI estimates that Biden’s plan would produce a minuscule reduction in GDP over its first decade and a minuscule increase in GDP during its second decade.

In other words, Biden has told the truth about his tax plan. How refreshing and unusual in the Trump era.